The second annual Riverbend Blues show could be felt through the walls at the Boatshed, as local and interstate acts played a sold-out show.
Co-organiser Jackie Anifandis said they were thrilled with the sold-out result.
"We've had people asking to get in still which is a great result," Ms Anifandis said.
The show was a sit down, catered event but there was still plenty of room for dancing.
"We're trying to cater to a niche that hasn't been targeted, so most of our crowd is 50s and over," Ms Anifandis said.
"They don't want to go to a late night pub scene, so here they can sit down and have a meal and a drink and enjoy the show."
Co-organiser and owner of Dobson Guitar Services Dave Dobson said there were a lot of fresh faces compared to last year's show.
"It's getting reputation as being a cracking show and we're happy to keep it rolling into next year," Mr Dobson said.
Singer for Hobart based band Wahbash Avenue De-Anna Parkinson came to the gig straight from the ferry after playing in the Byron Blues Festival.
"We got off the ferry this morning so it was the most perfectly timed gig for me," Ms Parkinson said.
"I can say that I'm completely psyched."
She said shows like the Riverbend Blues were huge for local artists in Tasmania.
"We have a lot of artists and no matter what your art focus is, having an outlet is almost a luxury which is a bit unfortunate."
"And then from a music perspective, having venues that will actually pay a half decent price is really important."
Despite the struggles, Ms Parkinson said it was encouraging there were people like Ms Anifandis and Mr Dobson to carry the baton.
"I love these people, it's great they have the commitments to do the organising because it's a lot of work," Ms Parkinson said.
"Because of that we get to have a really appreciative audience and it's an amazing thing."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
