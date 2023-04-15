Death can be a frightening concept for us to encounter but Tracey Wicks and Maryann Keach want to demystify what happens to us at the end of our lives.
Both women are end of life doulas who guide individuals and their families through the process of death.
On Monday, Ms Wicks and Mrs Keach will holding a 'death cafe' at Launceston Library to answer questions and dispel myths around dying.
Ms Wicks had always been interested in palliative care and after the death of her mother, she decided to officially train to become an end-of-life doula.
End of life doulas do not have a "medical role," she said.
"Our role is to be able to provide support and advocacy and give options to people and families that are in a transitional stage of their lives," Ms Wicks said.
As death doulas, they support not just the person who is coming to the end of their lives but also their families.
"For me in a doula role, I can lean into a family when they need the support and I can also lean out until the family might need me again," Ms Wicks said.
The term 'doula' is most often associated with pregnancy and birth but end-of-life doulas are less well known among the general public.
At what can be a stressful time for families, end of life doulas provide not just information on funerals, living wakes, burials but also support families with conflict issues.
"It's our presence for that family and often our presence will ease a lot of tension because there's somebody that's not emotionally involved there," Mrs Keach said.
Ms Wicks said someone at the end of their life typically has a lot of questions about what is going to happen to them. However, she said they might not want to ask those sensitive questions in front of their family and upset them.
Ms Wicks said the same support was offered to family members.
She said we have a very "narrow" idea of death and much of it revolves around hospitals.
"A lot of people are not aware that they can take their loved one home even if they die in a hospital, if they die in an age care facility," she said.
"I think a lot of people would love to be able to die at home but it is the fear of 'what if?'"
A lot of people don't want to talk about death but it's important to "demystify" this process and to give people the information they need to go through the last stages of life, she said.
"We prepare for all these rituals. We prepare to go to school, we prepare to get married, we prepare for our first baby. We prepare for all of these ages and stages of life," Ms Wicks said.
"People are so frightened to prepare for that last stage of life.
"Talking about death won't kill us."
She said some of the common myths that people have about death is about their final moments such as the "smell of death" or the "death rattle".
However, doulas can explain the process of the body closing down and find ways to manage that.
Being an end-of-life doula is a job where personal and professional boundaries can bleed into one another.
Ms Wicks said finding ways to separate the two takes "wisdom" and "years of practice,".
But it is also "a gift and a privilege to be invited into people's lives," Mrs Keach said.
"I don't think we'd be doing this work if it wasn't totally part of us and part of our heart," she said.
"Demystifying Death" will run from 11-12.30pm on 17 April at Launceston Library.
