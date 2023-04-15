Over 2000 Lego fans passed through Door of Hope Church on Saturday for the much anticipated Brixhibition, which celebrated it's 10th year in Launceston.
From Star Wars to dinosaurs, brick enthusiasts from around Tasmania were proud to show off their builds from the past year.
One eye grabbing piece on display was resurrected for the 10 year anniversary after much request, the scale model of Launceston's Civic Square built by Brixhibition organiser Ken Draeger.
"The anniversary was the main reason I brought it out of the cobwebs," Mr Draeger said.
"Obviously the Civic Square has changed in that time, so I thought I'd change as well and get the people of Launceston to see another another version of it."
He said the first Brixhibition was put together by a few Lego enthusiasts in Hobart .
"Lego clubs were just starting to become a thing in Tasmania around 11 or 12 years ago."
READ MORE: Two people charged with drink driving
"Since then we've branched out to the North-West and its statewide now."
Mr Draeger said Brixhibition enabled kids to think outside the box.
"It allows them to build things that use ingenuity and imagination, instead of the Lego company spoon feeding you the instructions," Mr Draeger said.
"Legos are one of the few things kids are still engaged with that doesn't involve a screen."
While much of Brixhibition was on a 'look don't touch' policy, one stall encouraged it.
Grant Palmer of design company bl_nk designs said they had thousands of parts available for people to build what they wanted.
"Lots of people also come just to get handfuls of stuff to add to their kits from home, and we've got custom made Lego jewelry as well," Mr Palmer said.
He said he loved how fun Brixhibition was each year.
"What do we get to do that's just purely fun? There's not much these days that you can just go out and enjoy."
READ MORE: Flinders Island bank is to close
Mr Draeger said every Lego event raised money for the local community in some format.
"This year, we've actually reached out to the general community to raise a few dollars to buy Lego to then donate to children's Lego club in schools and community centers."
"Last year we donated probably 100 Lego sets to kids in the Launceston General Hospital.
"We've been asking for donations as well and we've already got 120 litre bin full of Lego donated today."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.