The unveiling of a peace pole at Exeter High School ignited the idea of placing one on the Windeward Bound, a vessel that incorporates a youth leadership program.
Windeward Bound Rotary Youth Challenge Committee chair, and Rotary of West Tamar member, David Annear said conversations with the ship's captain, Sarah Parry, and Rotary Tasmania's Bob Calvert had led to an agreement to get a peace pole on the Windeward Bound.
"It followed on from how impressive and emotional it was when my club was involved in putting up the peace pole at Exeter High School," Mr Annear said.
"There's 45 meter poles on the ship ... we realised we only needed the plates."
Getting the green light, the process to print the plates to installing them on one of the ship's poles took a little over a week, and was unveiled on Saturday.
The peace pole on the Windeward Bound was paid for by Rotary Tasmania District 9830.
Eight plates spread a message of peace in different languages, including English, Nepalese, Ukrainian and Tasmanian Aboriginal.
The Windeward Bound set off from Hobart on Saturday with the latest youth program.
Rotary Tasmania district governor elect Mike Patten said the peace pole's message was what Rotary was all about.
"This is pole 287," Mr Pattern said.
"We put them up in a lot of schools in Australia and the message is usually one for young people in schools.
"This one will be for adults as well as young people. The words are large and readable. It will become a talking point wherever it goes, or whatever group are on the boat.
"The message of peace gets discussed over and over again."
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
