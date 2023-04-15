The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Our History

Family and friends of Fred 'Mulga' Davies descended on Longford

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
April 15 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Friends and family of the late, great Fred 'Mulga' Davies joined in Longford to celebrate the town's footballing legacy and the start of a new NTFA season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.