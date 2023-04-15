Friends and family of the late, great Fred 'Mulga' Davies joined in Longford to celebrate the town's footballing legacy and the start of a new NTFA season.
A memorial to the town's star footballer, who led Longford to victory at the 1957 state championship, was officially opened at the entrance to the oval now named the Fred Davies Memorial Ground.
Erin Cronin, one of Davies' nieces, had travelled from Victoria to visit Longford for the first time having heard so much about the town in family stories.
Ms Cronin said she never met her uncle before he died, but was eager to hear more about him from his former teammates.
"I just think the memorial is magnificent," she said.
"One of the things I'd like to find out about Fred is what makes him so revered. He was quite shy, he was obviously at his best on the footy field and a great communicator."
Ms Cronin had initially planned to visit the town with her sister, but after discussions with other family members the event became a fully-fledged family reunion and more than 30 relatives travelled to Tasmania.
Community historian and one of the few surviving members of the 1957 team Bob Pitt said Davies was one of a kind.
"He was absolutely marvellous," Mr Pitt said.
"He was a leader of men. He would not yell or swear or try and drag you down. He would be encouraging us all the time.
"It was a privilege to play with him."
Mr Pitt said it was wonderful to see his late captain's legacy commemorated with the memorial, and as part of the opening event read a poem about Davies written by his brother Doug Davies.
Several members of Northern Midlands Council also attended the opening, and deputy mayor Janet Lambert said the new memorial highlighted how important Davies was to Longford.
"Today is both a reflection and celebration of the man who had such a positive influence on those around him," Cr Lambert said.
"He had such a unique ability to bring out the best in his teammates and the best in his colleagues."
The deputy mayor also paid tribute to the community members who pushed for recognition of Davies and helped bring the memorial into being.
These included Neil Kearney, who was a friend of Davies' late son Ian Davies and has campaigned for several years for a memorial.
"What a fabulous day this is," Mr Kearney said.
"Worthy recognition of Longford's greatest legend and its worthy players.
"What a terrific entrance to the ground and thanks to the council for making something so special."
