Launceston Tornadoes will be eager to get back on the winners' list on Sunday against Bendigo Braves after suffering their first defeat of the NBL1 South season on Saturday night.
The Torns, playing their first away double-header of the fixture, fell 84-77 to Eltham Wildcats at Montmorency Secondary College.
Launceston led 23-19 at quarter-time but trailed by two points at the half.
The third stanza proved decisive with the Wildcats outscoring the Tornadoes 24-18 which created an eight point deficit.
The ever-reliable Keely Froling was dominant in her first outing of the season after missing the round one victory over Hobart due to Australian Opals commitments.
She knocked down 32 points, had eight rebounds and four assists as well as hitting 13 of her 16 free-throws.
Recruits Riley Lupfer and Olivia West backed up their formidable opening game performances with 21 and 18 points each.
They were also good on the glass with Lupfer pulling down five rebounds and West collecting eight.
Lupfer, a three-point shooting specialist, hit seven of 12.
Charli Kay and Taya Webb also played big minutes.
Meanwhile, Anneli Maley and Hailey Leidel teamed up well for the Wildcats with 24 and 20 points apiece.
Maley dragged down an incredible 17 rebounds as well as finishing with six assists and four steals.
The seventh-placed Tornadoes take on the second-ranked Braves at 12pm on Sunday in Bendigo.
The Braves, who have won three in a row, scored an away win against Geelong Supercats on Saturday night.
The Sarah Veale-coached Tornadoes are still without star Micah Simpson who is recovering from a back injury.
Launceston's next home game at Elphin Sports Centre is on Friday at 6pm against Knox Raiders.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
