The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

Kingborough comfortably account for North Launceston in TSL round two

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
April 15 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Simpson was North Launceston's best in their loss to Kingborough. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Ben Simpson was North Launceston's best in their loss to Kingborough. Picture by Phillip Biggs

North Launceston will have to wait until April 29 to try and secure their first win of the TSL season after losing their opening two matches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.