North Launceston will have to wait until April 29 to try and secure their first win of the TSL season after losing their opening two matches.
Top-of-the-table Kingborough defeated the Bombers 14.11 (95) to 6.5 (41) at Twin Ovals on Saturday.
Inspired by Jack Tomkinson, who snagged two goals and was named the Tigers' best, the home side kept the Bombers scoreless in the first term and raced to a 22-point lead.
The game evened up in the second quarter with the Tigers outscoring the Bombers two goals to one to lead by 28 points at half-time.
Kingborough banged on another six majors in the third quarter to lead by 50 points at the final change.
It was three goals each in the fourth stanza.
James Webb, Nicholas Baker, Kieran Lovell, Will Clifford and Lochie Griggs, who kicked two majors, also played well for the victors.
Ben Simpson, Jack Avent, Connor Leeflang, Will Manshanden, Declen Chugg and Blade Sulzberger were North Launceston's best.
Brad Cox-Goodyer and Brandon Leary slotted two goals apiece.
The Bombers have a bye during the ANZAC Day round and play Clarence at UTAS Stadium in round four.
Meanwhile, Lauderdale thrashed Glenorchy 19.16 (130) to 9.5 (59) at KGV.
The first half was close but the visitors blazed away in the third term with seven goals to two to make it a 41-point margin at the final break.
Lauderdale had a long list of multiple goal-kickers with Allen Christensen and Michael Blackburn (four each) at the top.
Sam Siggins, Luke Paton, Nat Franklin, Christensen, Taine Sookee and Phillip Bellchambers put in big performances.
Glenorchy's Daniel Muir booted five goals while Callum Thompson, Blake Waight, Josh Arnold, Liam Roach and Luke Nicholson were handy contributors.
Launceston were 15.9 (99) to 9.2 (56) winners against North Hobart at Windsor Park.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
