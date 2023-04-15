Big match-ups await fans in NTFA premier division round three.
Bracknell host reigning premier Longford while Rocherlea welcome Hillwood.
All four sides shape up as finals contenders and they each recorded victories on Saturday.
The Redlegs have a host of recruits in form such as Michael Musicka and Josh Woolley while Longford showed no signs of slowing down in their opening match against Scottsdale.
Meanwhile, Hillwood are sitting on top of the ladder as the only side with two wins and they'll head in with confidence against last year's runner-up.
The Sharks have gun signings Jack Tuthill and Jacob Boyd while the Tigers have another former Launceston TSL player, Jake Smith.
Results panned out as expected in round two with each match a blowout.
Hillwood were pushed early and trailed Deloraine by one point at quarter-time.
A four-goal to one second term put them in the driver's seat by half-time and they surged to a 15.16 (106) to 4.1 (25) win at home.
Sam Hoffman, Alex Blackaby, Tuthill, Isaac Thompson, Andrew Whitmore and Jesse Warren led the way for the Sharks.
Lochie Dornauf, who found the middle of the big sticks once, Jayden Last, Sam Talbot, Stan Tyson, Lochlan Bussey and Jordan Talbot gave Deloraine good service.
Longford, who had the bye in round one, got their season off to a flying start with a 19.19 (133) to 5.1 (31) home triumph over Scottsdale.
The victory was sewn up in the first half with the Tigers up by 47 points at the main break.
Luke Murfitt-Cowen (five) and Michael Larby (three) were good around the goals while Lachlan Dakin, Jack Donellan and Josh Frankcombe finished with two majors each.
Frankcombe, Liam Davies, Larby, Connor Pearton, Kobe Moore and Dylan Headland were their better players.
Scottsdale's Kyle Lanham kicked two and the Pies' best were Jacob Singline, James Hayward, Bradley Milne, Bradley Whish-Wilson and Healey Mather.
It was a similar scoreline at George Town with Bracknell registering their first victory of the year.
The Redlegs stormed to a 21.9 (135) to 6.6 (42) win against the Saints.
It was all Bracknell in the first term with the scoreboard reading 6.3 (39) to 1.1 (7) at quarter-time.
The victors also piled on six majors in the final quarter.
Sam Borlini and Michael Musicka with five apiece and Callum Mulder with four caused the most damage.
Josh Woolley, Nathan Gore, Miller Hodge, Nicholas Mitchell, George Burn and Musicka were named in the best.
The Saints' Tallis Trudgeon, Kale Fraser, Nicklaus Mckinnon, Miles Smith, Logan Jones and Lachie Mason put in notable performances while Zach Burt and Lachie Mason slotted two majors each. Rocherlea put together a nine-goal opening term against Bridgenorth to put the result beyond doubt at quarter-time.
They ended up 18.11 (119) to 6.10 (46) winners after the Parrots stemmed the flow of goals at Bridgenorth Recreation Ground.
Josh Holton put on a clinic with six goals while Dakota Bannister, Zane Brown and Jordan Cousens were among the multiple goal-kickers.
Adam Dickenson, Tom Symes and Dylan Farquhar put in strong games for the Parrots.
South Launceston, who had the bye, host Bridgenorth in round three while Deloraine play George Town.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
