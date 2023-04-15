The Examiner
Hobart teams win big in state club cup

By Lynsey Shepherd-Blazley
Updated April 15 2023 - 9:39pm, first published 11:22am
Joe Caelli had a busy afternoon. Picture file
Diamondbacks men recorded an impressive 15-0 win at South Burnie in the state club cup.

