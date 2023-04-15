The Examiner
Launceston City the only Northern winners in NPL Tasmania

Rob Shaw
Rob Shaw
Updated April 15 2023 - 10:02pm, first published 9:00pm
Stef Tantari scored twice for Launceston City against Kingborough. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Stef Tantari scored twice for Launceston City against Kingborough. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Launceston City edged an entertaining seven-goal thriller against 10-man Kingborough to bank their third win of the season.

