The surprise resignation of Eugenie Buckley as chief executive of Swimming Australia is almost certainly reflective of the close to impossible dilemma faced by the professionals in charge of the top Olympic sports.
In the modern world, those in command are now not only additionally required to respond to issues raised by all and sundry in the often-anonymous world of social media, but more critically have to answer to a plethora of other stakeholders - both internal and external.
Never before has this been as complex and as difficult to navigate as it is now.
In the "old days", from the 1980s when staff began being employed in national sporting organisations for the first time, the chain of command was simple. The state bodies in each sport met once or twice a year and decided how absolutely everything would be done - and the paid staff did what they were instructed to do.
If there was a board, and that was not always the case, at that time it was invariably made up of one representative from each state body. There was no power or decision-making balance - it all rested with the states.
That all made sense then. For, apart from any commercial sponsorship that a sport might be lucky to obtain, all the money to run the sport came from capitation fees paid by grass-roots participants across the countries.
And for that matter those same people - whether athletes, administrators or officials - were the people who for months every two years in the lead-up to Commonwealth and Olympic Games sat behind card tables in streets across the country selling raffle tickets to send the best among them to the only big opportunities available.
There was little or no money coming from any tier of government and not even the slightest hint that one day the Australian Olympic Committee or Commonwealth Games Australia would have the funds they now have invested in their own war chests. Not a cent came from international governing bodies.
Today's paradigm could not be more different. Funding and governance requirements come from here, there and everywhere. Like it or not, to be a player in any sense of the game, a national sporting organisation has to confront myriad expectations.
Federal government funding for elite programs in many Australian sports, certainly for swimming and other similar NSOs, is substantial and with it comes a swathe of compliance obligations - both directly connected with the grant and peripheral to it.
Even if an NSO does not agree that a particular pool of cash can best be spent exactly as directed, its only option is to reject it - with no plan B. In smaller sums, but always against the background of getting athletes and officials onto major Games teams, the AOC and CGA also wave substantial sticks - not always in sync with the Australian Sports Commission or even each other.
Then there is the no longer small matter of the power of each sport's international federation. In return for affiliation to the world governing body and the benefits flowing from that, like the cash to get teams to world events, each NSO must fall into line and fulfil the obligations required.
Plus there's the expectations from the likes of the World Anti Doping Agency and Sport Integrity Australia. Again, these can be confusingly different from those of other key stakeholders. Throw in the complexities of the debates on diverse issues like climate change, transgender policies, inclusion and privacy.
Any day in the life of any senior sporting administrator is thus mind-blowing, without having to deal with the most prominent elephant in every room in most Australian contexts - the federated model of administration and governance.
Even there the problem for the administrator is not simply internal - but exacerbated by state and territory governments having different priorities and expectations to the Feds for their contributions. And again, in respect of state and territory institutes of sport.
But in the end, there's one cold hard fact, which it seems has largely contributed to Buckley's demise - in return for delivering sport at the coalface week-in week-out, state associations want at least respect, but most probably also power.
