Racing and Science and Technology Minister Madeleine Ogilvie is having a bad week, month and year.
She has lingered in media spotlight, and in Labor's sights, since last year, when she told a parliamentary committee that the former boss of TasRacing, Paul Eriksson, had left for family reasons, when in fact he had been sacked by the board.
Since then, Ms Ogilvie's racing and technology portfolios have lurched from one crisis to the next - from a Russian hacking group dumping 16,000 stolen Department of Education files on the Dark Web, to allegations that race fixing and animal cruelty were rife in the Tasmanian racing industry, and that the regulator, the Office of Racing Integrity (ORI), was sitting on its hands.
Or worse - deterring whistleblowers from coming forward.
Many of these incidents are - to be fair - beyond the control of Ms Ogilvie.
But she has been heavily criticised for not fully briefing the public on the seriousness of the hack before the data dump was confirmed on Good Friday, and in her control over the racing industry.
The government's decision to form an independent inquiry into the race fixing claims and the role of ORI in harness racing has not relieved the pressure on the Minister.
In a hearing of a separate Legislative Council committee inquiry this week, Ms Ogilvie faced questioning about all of these racing issues - from how she handled complaints and whistleblowers in her office, and whether ORI had, in effect, been asked to investigate itself, to whether she had ever met with racing participants in the North-West or North of the state.
It turned out she hadn't ever been to race meeting in other parts of the state, and had not met anybody from the state's three greyhound racing clubs, according to Labor's racing spokesman Dean Winter.
During the last sitting of parliament, Labor and the Greens sought to move a motion of no confidence in Ms Ogilvie as a Minister, but the government used its numbers in the House of Assembly to avoid a debate on the issue.
For some time now, Labor have been suggesting that Ms Ogilvie has not yet been sacked by Premier Jeremy Rockliff because he is fearful of losing her support in both the House and the party room.
With just 13 Liberal members, against 11 Labor and Green members and one independent member that frequently votes with the opposition, the government holds the lower house by the slimmest of majorities.
Ms Ogilvie previously represented her electorate of Clark for Labor and then as an independent, before successfully running in the 2021 election as a Liberal candidate.
Would Ms Ogilvie continue to support the government if she were demoted to the backbench?
Possibly more critical for Mr Rockliff is her support in the Liberal Party caucus. It's been long speculated that Treasurer and Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson has leadership ambitions.
Last year, after the resignation of former Premier Peter Gutwein, he promoted an image of party unity and fell in behind Mr Rockliff.
Since then, there have been rumblings about some of Mr Rockliff's choices, including the decision to pursue the $750 million Hobart stadium project and to force council mergers.
Dean Winter last month said it was "only a matter of time" before Mr Ferguson makes his move on the leadership.
This month, Mr Winter has repeatedly suggested that the only reason the Premier hasn't sacked Ms Ogilvie is to retain her support - either in the House or the Liberal Party's backroom to repel a possible challenge from Mr Ferguson.
That may or may not be the case.
But sitting before the Legislative Council's Government Administration Committee this week, Ms Ogilvie sought advice from the senior public servant sitting beside her as to whether she had been to race meets in Burnie and Mowbray.
We don't know whether the Premier is keeping Ms Ogilvie around for the reasons suggested by Labor, but either way, after this week's performance, there's no doubting that she's in trouble.
