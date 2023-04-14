Let's get tough on betting advertising

Betting advertising in sport has been back in the spotlight this month due to public hearings for the parliamentary inquiry into online gambling. Not that this form of advertising needed any help at all to be noticed.
Tune into any major sports coverage on television and you will find an over-saturation of betting odds associated with the match or competition in question.
There can be standalone "preview shows" which incorporate all different sorts of betting odds into an overall match-preview or cutaways during the formal broadcast to give "the best odds".
It's no longer just about who is the odds-on favourite, it has become about these betting agencies presenting as many different options to the punters out there. It has become as much part of the television coverage of sport as the actual players out there performing. For many, this has taken away some of the enjoyment of watching sport on television, something which has traditionally been an activity for the whole family.
The worry with this, surely, is we will create a generation who have a greater understanding of the complexities of gambling from such a young age, which is something as a society we surely can't be comfortable with.
The idea that a young sports fan knows that their team should win because the figure of "$1.01" flashes on their screen and have a complete understanding of what that figure represents just doesn't feel right.
While there are the obvious warning messages attached to each advertisement about the dangers of gambling, with stronger wording such as "chances are you're about to lose" and "what's gambling really costing you?" in play this year, it still doesn't feel like enough.
AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan was one of those that fronted the hearings this month with a reminder it is a two-way street as such. When talking about the revenue that is derived from these sources he said "We're a not-for-profit, we actually spend that money for running access and a pathway into the game for the community and the elite level and the committee needs to understand that."
No business wants to lose a source of revenue and there would be an element of it being unfair on the league if restrictions were made too tight. Comparisons can be made when laws were changed surrounding tobacco advertising, considering the way that once used to saturate the market. But the world didn't come to an end.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.