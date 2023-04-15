I've just spent an Easter long weekend visiting my folks on the mainland.
"Don't get old, Phil", my dad Andrew, in his 90s, said.
"What doesn't hurt doesn't work."
Of course, the option of not getting old isn't that desirable either.
While I'm three decades behind my dad, the reality is that my life battery is down to some 30 per cent, quite possibly less.
I'm as old as my grandpa was when he was my age, I used to say to my kids, to a predictable eye roll.
I'm at an age now where I can hurt myself simply by sitting.
Of all the war stories I could have brought home, it was the simple repetitive twist of getting in and out of the car that injured my knee and set me up for a good 18 months of recovery.
Now I have to back into the car and swing my legs in like an old man.
Riding my bike to work helped the knee heal, but I found the nightly plod up the long Westbury Road hill too much.
The bike is still good. It's just that while it comes down the hill at almost 60 kilometres an hour, it goes up it at nearly 60 years of age. That's a lot slower.
Seeing as my wife Michelle works only about 300 metres away from The Examiner's office, I found a happy medium.
By cycling in one day and getting a lift home and the opposite the next day, I wasn't torturing myself to death on the hill each evening.
And arriving in town at eight o'clock in the morning gave me an opportunity for a walk along the river boardwalk before starting work at nine.
It was an excellent excuse to bring out my favourite old 2008 model Nikon D700 as there's always something to take a photo of.
One morning I was walking past Home Point and started chatting with a stranger, which is something older men do.
It was around the time of the council elections a few months back, and that's what we were discussing.
"I have a higher IQ than average. So I can understand things that most people can't," this old timer (my age) carried on. "And I hope Labor wins the election. We could do with a change."
"The local council election?" I questioned. "Yes," he said.
With his high IQ, he could obviously understand things I couldn't, and I didn't want to show my ignorance by engaging too thoughtfully.
"You are like a magnet that attracts nutcases", my wife Michelle said when I told her the story. I don't think she was including herself, though.
Nevertheless, it was still a good morning for a brisk token bit of exercise by the river before work, which will hopefully prolong the life battery charge a little longer.
Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner
