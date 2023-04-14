Looking at loans: is a locked in rate the right choice for you? Advertising Feature

A fixed rate home loan has its pros and cons, so do your homework to see if this is the better option for you. Picture Shutterstock

Australians love brick-and-mortar, and regardless of the market, there will always be people looking to buy property.



Among the biggest decisions prospective homeowners face is which type of home loan to choose. One of the most popular options is a fixed-rate home loan, which offers advantages and drawbacks.

"A fixed rate home loan allows you to fix or lock in a set interest rate on your home loan over a determined period, typically one to five years," the director of National Panel Partner Solutions at Mortgage Choice, Phillip Horder, said.

"One of the benefits of a fixed rate home loan is that you have the peace of mind of knowing what your home loan repayments will be during the fixed period. This is why this type of product is often a popular choice for first-time home buyers who are adjusting to life with a home loan."

A downside is that these loans often don't have the same flexibility or features available on variable-rate home loans, such as offset accounts, redraw facilities and the ability to make additional repayments.

"In a rising interest rate environment, like the one we're currently experiencing, borrowers looking for repayment certainty may choose to fix their rate," Mr Horder said. "It's important to remember that when you lock in your fixed rate, you're committing to that interest rate for a set period. Should you choose to 'break' that commitment with the lender and refinance your loan, you will likely have to pay a break cost."

Most fixed home loans are up to five years at a 'predictive' interest rate. The lender considers the cost of holding money at a certain rate for a certain amount of time and determines the interest rate accordingly. Usually, if a lender expects the cash rate to rise, the fixed rate will likely be higher than the variable rate. This can mean that the borrower could be paying 2 per cent, for example, more than a borrower with a variable rate, expecting the variable to rise sooner than later.

Another disadvantage is the room for risk when a borrower fixes the interest rate on their home loan, as they usually anticipate the variable rate will rise above the rates they have locked in, but this may not always be the case. Although the fixed rate period on a loan may be, for example, four years, the total length of the loan itself may be as much as 30 years. At the end of the fixed loan period, the borrower can decide to convert the loan to a variable interest rate for the remaining time, which could be good news if the interest rates are low.