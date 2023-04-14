The Examiner
Adrian Lungan is raising funds to refurbish the processing plant

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
April 15 2023 - 5:30am
The Beaconsfield Gold Mine has not operated since 2012. File Photo
A group of investors headed by Hong Kong-based businessman Adrian Lungan confirmed they purchased the Beaconsfield Gold Mine company last November and are planning to refurbish its ore processing plant with a goal of restarting it some time in 2024.

