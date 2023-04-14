The Examiner
Police say the driver of a silver Subaru is now a person of interest

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated April 14 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 3:03pm
Police investigators are seeking information after an alleged dangerous driving incident in Mowbray on April 14. File photo
Launceston police are seeking witnesses after an alleged dangerous driving incident through Mowbray on Friday, April 14.

