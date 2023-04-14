Launceston police are seeking witnesses after an alleged dangerous driving incident through Mowbray on Friday, April 14.
In a statement released to the media, police say several resources including the Westpac Rescue Helicopter have been deployed in an attempt to locate a silver Subaru Forester.
Officers say the vehicle was reported to be driving through the north Launceston suburb about 12.45pm, and the driver evaded police.
The driver is now considered a person of interest, and investigators have appealed for any witnesses, or those with dash camera or CCTV footage of the car to come forward.
Information can be reported anonymously by calling police on 131 444 or by contacting Crime Stoppers Tasmania online or by calling 1800 333 000.
