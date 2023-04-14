The Examiner
Trainer Ben Yole will again dominate Friday's harness race at Hobart

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated April 14 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 3:01pm
Sidmouth trainer Ben Yole is facing criticism over a range of issues. File photo
Friday night's harness racing meeting in Hobart will feature 70 horses, 62 of which have come from the Sidmouth stables of controversial trainer Ben Yole.

