Friday night's harness racing meeting in Hobart will feature 70 horses, 62 of which have come from the Sidmouth stables of controversial trainer Ben Yole.
Mr Yole's heavy presence as a trainer in the state's harness racing industry was raised during parliament last month, with opposition racing spokesman Dean Winter saying there were "significant" integrity concerns with so many race participants came from the same trainer.
Included in the first race for Friday night was Mr Yole-trained mare Written in Silk, which won race nine at the Burnie Harness Cup in January, amid a sharp drop in odds in the minutes before the race began, from $26 down to $11, following a $1400 bet placed at the track by the owner, greyhound racing figure Anthony Bullock.
On Friday, Mr Winter said he was concerned at the fact that the first race featured 12 horses all trained by Mr Yole added to the integrity risks.
"There are significant integrity issues with having the same trainer training all of the horses, and that's what we;ve seen," he said.
There are things that TasRacing and the Office of Racing Integrity should do to ensure more diversity of trainers and owners," he said.
Mr Winter also voiced concern that Ms Ogilvie had not been to harness racing meetings anywhere in Tasmania, and had not met with any of the state's three greyhound clubs.
"We need to have a minister that is on top of her brief and understands the industry and why it is so important, but we've got one that just doesn't turn up," he said.
Friday's harness meeting comes amid calls for the resignations of both the Racing Minister and the Director of Racing, and as an independent inquiry into race fixing and the regulation of harness racing gears up in the state.
Industry participants have also called for a further investigation into whether the Office of Racing Integrity is properly investigating complaints. Others have also raised concerns about animal welfare, after photos emerged of horses being dragged to their deaths, with their carcasses hoisted up for butchering into dog meat.
Ms Ogilvie on Thursday said the independent review, by former NSW Racing chief Ray Murrihy, would address many of the concerns. She also said that she had been "appalled" at the animal cruelty claims raised in parliament, and urged anybody with information to bring it to the police or the RSPCA.
She also said legislation addressing the recommendations of the Monteith Review are being drafted and would be presented for consultation this year.
