Ahead of an exciting year in women's football, The Examiner previews how the season will look for each club.
Coach: Bobby Beams
Co-captains: Mikaela Clarke, Emily McKinnell and Grace Walker
Ins: Alex Dickenson, Bec Edwards, Maddy Dunn, Teagan Hodgetts, Emily McCarthy and Jenna Griffiths
Coach's preview: "We want to support the squad as best we can so they can be the best versions of themselves."
Coach: Ivo Agostini
Captain: Hayley Whyte
Ins: Zoe Lewis, Ruby Hudson, Paige Dobson, Chelsea Whitchurch, Rori Ling, Isabelle Lord, Maddi Munting, Caitlin Whyte, Danieka Hardinge and Jess Williams
Coach's preview: "We're going to be very happy to see some of the girls last year that didn't quite get their spot to shine to really have a crack this year."
Coach: Abbey Green
Captain: Macenzi Lloyd
Ins: Jennifer Guy, Toni Scully, Daizi Blundstone, Amity Krushka, Brooke Morris, Cayley Quill, Keyara Dingjan, Alice Bennett, Poppy Loane, Ella Digney, Gracie McLeod, Chloe Vale, Catriona Stewart, Zara Adams, Olivia Frost and Chelsea Poke
Coach's preview: "We're trying to level up our girls' individual skills and because we've had such large change, we've spent time getting the girls connected and united."
Coach: Dean Smith
Captain: Chloe Pitt
Ins: Mimi Brown, Chelsea Wynn-Allen, Lydia Holz, Amelia Braithwaite, Alanah Boyack, Mikayla Boyack, Maggie Cuthbertson, Daisy Willows, Tilly Breward, Ruby Breward, Olivia Roney, Jewel Elliot, Jenni Hughes, Amber Richards-Allen and Rubi Healy
Coach's preview: "We won't officially set any markers, but we'll just see how the season pans out, but two years of falling short by less than a goal in a prelim, it'd be nice to at least make the grand final."
Coach: Mikayla Binns
Captain: Keeley Lester
Ins: Dearne Taylor, Zali Stevens, Jade Hassell, Jsarna Mountney, Sarah Bowen, Liyana Juraimi, Kresta Davis, Grace Cornish, Ebony Rainbow-Nichols, Emily Arnold and Taia Lette
Coach's preview: "Our expectation for this year is to make finals, something we didn't do last year and to crack that top four is a really big goal."
Coach: Aaron Viney
Captain: Hayley Breward
Ins: Liana Freestone, Jaslyn Freestone, Keely Morrison, Georgia Gillow, Lucy Sulzberger, Makayla Wood, Taylah Weldon, Chloe Cunningham, Charlotte Gray and Hayley Kelly
Coach's preview: "The last thing we want is relegation after promotion, so we've worked extremely hard to be competitive."
Coach: Bradley Powe
Captain: Renee Walker
Ins: Alex Whitehead, Hannah Mitchell Grima, Tayla Smith, Cec Cameron, Phoebe Barnett, Charlotte Layton, Renske Rombouts, Georgie Bowman, Maddie Leonard, Tannah Parkes and Lily James
Coach's preview: "To keep creating a positive and strong culture at the club. We planned to play finals by our third year, so we want to make finals."
Coach: Steve Dodd
Co-captains: Anna Williams and Tameika Gillies
Ins: N/A
Coach's preview: "What I'll try to do is teach them new game plans in the first season. We've just got to refine the areas on the game."
Coach: Marlie Lukic
Captain: Georgia Rowley
Ins: Mia Wheatley
Coach's preview: "The girls are looking forward to getting out there and just playing football. Our expectations are to develop our culture and develop skills along with it."
Coach: Dave Marshall and Jodie Clifford
Co-captains: Tyeisha Hinds, Taylar Marshall and Isabella Brunacci
Ins: Olivia Rigney, Laura Osten, Morgan Turner, Hannah Barwick, Alice Murphy and Jess Blair
Coach's preview: "We believe that we can match it with any team in the competition and hopefully be pushing for finals once again."
Coach: Dwayne Beeton
Captain: Sian Beeton and Jorja Barron
Ins: Nikki Eastoe, Taylah Leonard, Halle Pearce, Jade Maynard, Ella Graham, Cassie Burnett, Naomi Edwards, Amy Foon, Sophie Brimfield and Shayla Brand
Coach's preview: "Last year was a tough year, we just want to get a bit of fun back in footy and fully enjoy it and hope to be competitive."
Coach: Charlotte How and Kia Rogers
Captain: Emma Groves
Ins: Rhiannon James, Brooke Millington, Annalise Tiller, Penny Jeavons, Tayla King, Maddie Howe, Megan Jones, Jorja Marshall, Juanita Stevenson and Tori Davis
Coach's preview: "All the players' goals this year is to go one better and win the grand final this year. We know that's a huge thing to do and something that everyone has to work really hard for."
Coach: Leon Nichols
Captain: Jade Nichols and Erin Dawson
Ins: Paige Crooks, Lizzie Stonehouse, Jess Thomas, Talie Baron, Emily Smith, Cassie Blair, Jasmin Luke, Libby McGrath and Cody May Thomas
Coach's preview: "We want people to be involved as a family club and we want to be able to attract people for the right reasons and I think women's football this year is outstanding."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.