A parliamentary inquiry into the nation's patchy mobile networks touched down in Launceston on April 14, and heard how poor connectivity is a drag on Tasmanian businesses.
The House Communications and Arts Committee is currently exploring how best to invest public and private money into mobile infrastructure and ensure equitable access for all Australians, and whether greater co-location of infrastructure is needed.
Chief executive for both the Northern Midlands Business Association and the Kentish and Latrobe Independent Business Association Gordon Williams said a lack of infrastructure in general was acutely felt.
Mr Williams said agri-tourism and accommodation operators were particularly impacted, as expanding the phone network to smaller settlements failed to meet most commercial criteria.
"There's been a trend towards businesses establishing themselves from home, and workers working from home," Mr Williams said.
"A lack of mobile phone coverage is a real impediment to both of those activities, there is a huge demand in both of the areas I look after.
"There has to be another mechanism, apart from purely commercial, as to where you put these mobile phone antennae."
Tasmanian Hospitality Association chief executive Stephen Old added that the number of black spots presented significant safety concerns for tourists, which in turn hurt the industry's prospects.
Telstra's Regional General Manager for Tasmania and South Australia Michael Patterson also attended the round table discussion.
Mr Patterson said installing new transmission systems presented a "marginal" economic benefit for the company, and even Commonwealth programs had economic criteria to satisfy.
"Inside the Commonwealth approach there is a points system, and one of the factors is value for money," he said.
"Working with three levels of government and industry associations is really important."
The panel agreed it was difficult to quantify the economic benefit improved services brought, but there were other non-empirical measures of success.
Committee member Zoe Daniel asked the witnesses if there were any strong preferences in communities for one provider over another, and the business leaders said most residents accessed whatever was available which tended to be Telstra.
The panel was also asked if they had any opinions on shared infrastructure, like service providers sharing towers or using existing power poles to run cables.
Mr Patterson said co-location depended on circumstance, but underground cabling was a tried-and-true approach.
"We have a relationship with TasNetworks, we've used their transmission network on the west coast," he said.
"It offers a secondary transmission path for us, we've got our own radio network.
"It is technically possible and the relationship is there...but we look at providing under the ground because it is more resilient."
Committee chairman Brian Mitchell said there were "interesting tensions to be teased out" between social and economic concerns, and said the insight offered by the industry stakeholders had been valuable.
"The issues in regional Tasmania are replicated across regional Australia," he said.
"The key thing for us is we want the best bang for the taxpayer dollar in terms of reaching as many people as we can.
"The issue is that a lot of these communities have very low population densities with very big geographic areas and challenging topographies. There's not a lot of money to be made, but that doesn't mean people shouldn't have coverage."
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.