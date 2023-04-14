Launceston might be 10,000 kilometres away from Nepal, but its climate and mountainous landscape are reminders of home for the state's growing Nepalese population.
That's one of the reasons why the Nepali community love living in Northern Tasmania, said Sandesh Shrestha.
Mr Shrestha, a chef who's lived in Launceston for 4 years, is also President of the Nepalese Society of Northern Tasmania.
This week his community will be gathering over several days to celebrate the Nepalese New Year.
Mr Shrestha said that celebrating traditionally is hard outside of Nepal but that the community tries "to be together as a family."
The day begins with religious rituals called a puja.
Then, "all the elder people place a tika (mark of red powder) on the juniors' forehead," Mr Shreshta said.
In Nepal, there's traditionally gift giving in the form of money and clothes around this time.
It's usually followed by a big lunch or dinner with family.
Larger community events include parties on New Year's Eve and barbecues and dances in the following days for Nepali families who live in Northern Tasmania.
The community "try to be together as the families [are] far from home," Mr Shrestha said.
New Year celebrations are normally bigger in Nepal with large events and fireworks. All the clubs and hotels in Nepal will be booked out during this time, Mr Shrestha said.
Nepali New Year celebrations here are a "smaller version" of what is done in Nepal but "still close," he said.
The Nepali community is in a "growing phase," Mr Shrestha said.
Census data from 2021 shows that there were 6219 Nepal-born residents in Tasmania compared to 816 in 2016.
In Launceston, that number grew from 304 in 2016 to 1424 in 2021.
In 2021, Nepali was the most spoken language in Launceston after English, with 1822 speakers.
The community are "very connected" to one another and are all about "brotherhood, friends and family," Mr Shrestha said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.