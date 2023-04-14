The Examiner
Home/Sport/Basketball

Adam Gibson delivers 'All Star Basketball Camp' for sister Lisa

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated April 14 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Gibson and his sister Lisa Gibson with children Mackenzie, 10, and Kai, 7. Pictures by Paul Scambler
Adam Gibson and his sister Lisa Gibson with children Mackenzie, 10, and Kai, 7. Pictures by Paul Scambler

Former Launceston and Australian basketballer Adam Gibson has treated kids from his home town to an experience they are unlikely to forget.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Basketball
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.