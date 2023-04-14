Former Launceston and Australian basketballer Adam Gibson has treated kids from his home town to an experience they are unlikely to forget.
More than 130 potential future Boomers were given a clinic, with all proceeds from the event supporting his sister Lisa Gibson, in her battle with breast cancer.
"My sister was diagnosed with breast cancer at the start of the year, so all of her friends got together and we wanted to do something for her," Adam explained.
"We thought why not run a basketball camp down here where we used to play as juniors, so we've come up with the name 'All Star Basketball Camp', we have about five to six professional WNBL and NBL players that have come down to join us to try and raise money and show support to my sister."
Launceston Tornadoes player Keeley Froling was at the clinic and said she was only happy to help.
"The power of sport is phenomenal and the Gibson family are so well known here in Tasmania," she said.
"When I first got here three years ago, I remember Lisa coming up and introducing herself to me and making me feel really welcome here and now [we'll do] whatever we can to help out her and the family."
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
