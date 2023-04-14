Fred Smith experienced Afghanistan during Australia's 20-year involvement with the country, and he will soon be sharing those tales with Launceston.
The Sparrows of Kabul will be showing at the Princess Theatre on Saturday, April 22.
Smith will be accompanied by a band when he presents his personal account of working in the war-torn region through images, music and storytelling of the international communities involvement in Afghanistan.
"People say they learn more in the two hours of my show than they have following the events on tv over the years," Smith said.
"It's educational and entertaining."
He worked with the Australia Department of Foreign Affairs as a diplomat in two stints. The first was between 2009-13, where he said he wrote a whole collection of songs about the experience.
He returned to Afghanistan in the year preceding the collapse of Kabul and was involved with the evacuations, working in the airport.
His job involved working alongside people such as local war lords, tribal leaders and provenance leaders.
They're pretty interesting after seeing footage of what happened, particularly in Kabul. This offers an accessible account of that.- Fred Smith
Smith said he wrote songs about experiences of people he encountered, including Australian soldiers and Afghan women.
He said the process of writing the show had occurred organically.
"It's all added up to a pretty vivid and compelling show to Australian audiences," Smith said.
"They're pretty interesting after seeing footage of what happened, particularly in Kabul. This offers an accessible account of that."
READ MORE: Jail for appalling driving record
Sparrows of Kabul has already travelled far and wide, including having been shown in all of the country's capital cities.
Launceston and Devonport are part of the final phase of shows hosted by Regional Arts Victoria.
Mr Smith said he was somewhat surprised to discover people had found uplifting and rich.
He said sharing the reality of Australian veterans who were deployed in Afghanistan was important, particularly in an area such as Northern Tasmania with a high population of veterans.
"It's important we learn their experiences, so they aren't left to feel like many of the Vietnamese veterans," Smith said.
"Also for the generations of migrants we have here and to know what they went through."
Tickets for Sparrows of Kabul are available on Theatre North's website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.