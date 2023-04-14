The Examiner
Historic Entally Estate reopens doors Saturday

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated April 14 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 12:30pm
Entally House in Hadspen.Picture by Phillip Biggs
The historic Entally Estate will reopen its doors on Saturday after a business registration issue with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission forced it to close temporarily.

