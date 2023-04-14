The historic Entally Estate will reopen its doors on Saturday after a business registration issue with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission forced it to close temporarily.
It follows the sudden cancellation of the much-loved Garden Fest in February earlier this year, where stallholders were informed just hours before it was meant to start.
The event includes nearly 50 stallholders as well as food and beverage stands, and typically sees around 3000 visitors.
Estate manager Charles Dibella said at the time they had no foresight as to what was happening, and that it was devastating to cancel the event which would have seen close to 3000 visitors.
In March, an Entally Lodge director later confirmed an "unchecked" registration at ASIC was the cause of the cancellation of Gardenfest in February.
ASIC records showed that Entally Lodge Ptd Ltd was deregistered for months and as a result had to be re-registered under a new name, which did not occur.
READ MORE: Jail for appalling driving record
Due to the lack of registration for the company that holds the lease to Entally Estate, where Gardenfest is held, event organisers could not get insurance for the event.
The company has since been reinstated and registered again with ASIC.
In a social media post on Friday, Entally Estate announced they were opening to the public on April 15, and thanked the community for their support.
Gardenfest is expected to return in November.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.