Heading into the 2022/23 season, not many would have expected Abbie Butler to have had the summer she has produced, even herself.
The summer got off to a spellbinding start in December, when in her first 3000-metre steeplechase effort of the season, she managed to cross the line in 10 minutes and 13 seconds.
The time broke the state under-20 record by a massive 25 seconds, having improved her personal best by an even larger 31 seconds.
Her success was only getting started though, with the Launceston athlete going on to claim gold at the state open championships in three separate events; 3000m, 1500m and 800m.
Perhaps her most impressive achievement came last, with the 18-year-old taking out two medals in the Australian championships under-20 category in Queensland.
Competing against the best young athletes the country has to offer, Butler managed bronze in the 1500m and silver in the 3000m steeplechase.
As a result, she has been selected to tour Europe with Australia, where she'll compete in England and Germany.
Butler said she was still pinching herself at the opportunity. "It's a big dream of mine to obviously represent Australia," she said.
"I feel like it's one step closer to going to the Commonwealth Games or the Olympics, it's only a little stepping stone at the moment, but it means so much to be a part of the team."
However, besides the ones she faces on the track, there is one major hurdle for her to pass before she can live out her dream.
Athletes are self-funded, meaning they must pay for every trip to every meet they go to, and having already travelled around Australia for multiple meets over the summer, Butler and her family are in need of support if they are to overcome the most expensive of them all, as Butler explained.
"Travelling to Europe is obviously very expensive and it's a fully self-funded trip which is very expensive for my family, " she said.
"We've already had four interstate trips this year that have been self-funded, so I've put up a GoFundMe page to try and get some help from the community and family and friends."
If you would like to help Butler in any way you can, the link can be found below and Butler has shared it on Facebook. Otherwise, searching 'Abbie Butler GoFundMe' in an internet search engine should locate it as well.
At the time of writing, $1900 has been raised for the trip, with $8000 the target Butler is hopeful for.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.