Launceston Legislative Council candidates finalised

Voters will be deciding between just two candidates for the Launceston Legislative Council seat.
Independent Rosemary Armitage will contest her seat as MLC with Greens candidate Cecily Rosol campaigning to take over the role.
Ms Armitage was re-elected in 2017 in a neck-and-neck race with union heavyweight challenger, Neroli Ellis.
Rosemary Armitage was first elected to the Legislative Council in 2011 after the retirement of long-serving member Don Wing.
In the 2009 Launceston council elections, Mr Armitage missed out on the mayoral election to Albert van Zetten by three votes after six recounts.
Ms Rosol ran for City of Launceston council in October 2022, just missing out on the last seat.
READ MORE: Jail for appalling driving record
There will be two other electorates going to polling day with Launceston residents on Saturday, May 6.
Murchison voters will have a choice of four candidates when they go to the polls.
The choice will be between incumbent Murchison MLC Ruth Forrest, independent challengers Preolenna's Codie Hutchison and Devonport's Gatty Burnett and Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate Brenton Jones, from Melrose.
Ms Forrest has convincingly held the seat since 2005.
There are three challengers in Rumney this year, including independent candidate Tony Mulder who will attempt to fight to return to the seat he once held.
Labor's Sarah Lovell toppled Mr Mulder at the 2017 elections and has since served in senior portfolios as part of Labor's frontbench over her first term.
Liberal Party candidate Gregory Brown is having another go at an upper house seat, having lost out to Labor in the Pembroke by-election last year.
Shooters, Fishers, Farmers candidate Adrian Pickin rounds out the field in the contest for the southern-based seat.
Legislative Council members are elected on six-year terms.
Voting in upper house elections is compulsory.
Pre-poll voting opens on April 17.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.