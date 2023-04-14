Both Tasmania Devils boys' and girls' teams will take to the pristine UTAS Stadium surface on Saturday as they prepare to face the Eastern Ranges in the Coates Talent League.
Having lost in their last outing to a strong Bendigo Pioneers side following a disastrous second quarter, boys' captain Tom Beaumont explained where he thought the side needed to improve.
"Sticking to our structures is going to be a big thing," he said.
"We fell away from them a little bit in the second quarter last week and we stayed with them for the rest of the game, so it really does show our structure and system does work, so we must keep making sure we play to that and play our roles."
The girls are on a high following their dominant performance and vice-captain Tunisha Kikoak said she couldn't wait to play at home.
"I feel like because we have great wingers, great backs and great forwards we're able to transition using the space to add to our advantage," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.