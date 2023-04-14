Wine Tasmania has issued an "urgent" reminder that vineyards and smoke exposure don't mix.
The wine grape harvest is well underway, and it coincides with the end of Tasmania's Fire Permit Season.
Wine Tasmania chief executive Sheralee Davies said one of the greatest concerns for wine producers at this time of year was the potential impact of smoke from nearby fires.
"We encourage anyone planning to light a fire on their property in the weeks ahead to consult with nearby vineyards before igniting their burn to ensure they don't inadvertently cause major damage," Ms Davies said.
"Smoke can travel some distance from a fire and still cause damage to vineyards, and a short postponement of a fire may be all that is needed to prevent irreparable damage to this year's vintage."
The message was echoed by Primary Industries Minister Jo Palmer, who said private landowners should consult with nearby vineyards ahead of conducting burns.
"Engagement with neighbours in the vicinity of any planned burning is critical to ensure smoke will not adversely affect farming or harvesting operations," Ms Palmer said.
"We emphasise this when it comes to the wine industry, which is particularly vulnerable to smoke at this time of year.
"All landowners should consider whether there is a vineyard nearby - it could be across a river, or over a hill, and it might not be obvious."
Tools on Wine Tasmania's website are available for landowners to learn more about how they can reduce the potential impact of smoke taint.
Ms Davies said the remaining harvest period would continue through to the end of May.
"It has been another challenging and varied season, including some cooler and wetter weather which has contributed to a delayed harvest," Ms Davies said.
"Pleasingly, early reports of wine quality are very positive, with overall wine volumes likely to be slightly below the long-term average."
She said the Tasmanian wine sector continued to build a strong global reputation.
"The 2023 vintage looks like being another which will drive demand for our wines, even if there's not as much as we'd like to go around."
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
