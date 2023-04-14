Housing and retail opportunity near UTAS Newnham campus

A Newnham development proposal will offer two 3-bedroom units as well as two retail shop opportunities.
The development, by Engineering Plus, has been submitted to the City of Launceston for approval to construct the building to house the units and retail shops.
The site proposed is 17 George Town Road, close to some housing including a block of flats and a round-about.
The building would be a 12 minute walk to the University of Tasmania Newnham campus, further down George Town Street there is a laundromat and a petrol station.
The proposal's two units have three bedrooms with one bathroom and a enclosed deck, each unit will have two residential carparks. Each unit is around 120 square metres.
The tenant demographic for the units will be university students.
The retail spaces will be situated below the units with an open floor, with toilets and storage, covering 130 square metres.
There are five dedicated car parks plus a disabled car park for the retail shops.
There is an option for another car park for visitors to either the retail shops or the residents.
A part of the University of Tasmania masterplan for the school's development included housing, noting the need for housing in Launceston and the impact students have on that need.
