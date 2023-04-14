The infamous Karen's Diner landed in Launceston this week, and warned patrons not to ask for the manager.
The diner which is home to 'great burgers and rude service' currently has multiple stores across Australia and the UK, with plans to expand into the US this year following a successful opening of their first American diner in St Louis.
A spokesperson for the company said customers could expect plenty of sass, great food and a hefty sprinkle of bad attitude.
"As Karen's Diner goes, the food is great, the service ungrateful but your experience will be unforgettable," they said.
"Don't expect special treatment at this diner because it's all about Karen, and she won't be taking any of your nonsense."
Iron Horse Bar and Grill events manager Lindelle Curran-Hrycyszyn said there were a lot of shocked faces on opening night.
"It was thoroughly amusing watching people's faces when they got told to sit the eff down," Ms Hrycyszyn said.
"But they played lots of games and had some good interactions, and involved the crowd with things."
READ MORE: Jail for appalling driving record
She said it's been well received and has sold out multiple nights since opening Thursday.
"All the bookings from Thursday night, Friday night and all of Saturday have sold out," Ms Hrycyszyn said.
"They added extra events because the first one sold out so quickly, so we've got bookings on April 21 and 22 as well."
Ms Hrycyszyn said they were always looking for new events to host.
"We always want to do different things," Ms Hrycyszyn said.
"We've had murder mystery nights, the Magic Men shows and comedy nights so we thought we'd give Launceston something different."
"We'll continue to try and find lots of different things to bring to Launceston for patrons come and enjoy."
She said customers could expect a lot of swearing, some giggles and a good time.
"If it works out well and people are interested in coming again we might look at doing some more in the future," Ms Hrycyszyn said.
Karen's Diner is dishing up burgers with a side of insults until April 22.
Bookings can be made online at Explorehidden's website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.