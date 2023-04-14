The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

East Coast Swans set to play inaugural NTFAW match

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated April 14 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 1:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The East Coast Swans' inaugural women's team. Picture supplied
The East Coast Swans' inaugural women's team. Picture supplied

The NTFAW will officially gain one more club when the first round of the division one league gets under way, with East Coast Swans fielding their first ever women's team.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.