The NTFAW will officially gain one more club when the first round of the division one league gets under way, with East Coast Swans fielding their first ever women's team.
Taking the total number of clubs to 13, the latest addition is a huge stride forward for women's sport on the East Coast, with players having to leave the region in previous years to continue participating.
Coach Steve Dodd and player Chelsea Wells spoke on the importance of the team's introduction.
"It's huge, we've got our South division, we've got our North or North-West, but there's never really been anything on the east side," Wells said.
"It's also huge for women's footy as well, knowing these young girls that are down there, they actually have something that they can look forward to, there's some junior teams and everything like that, but knowing that there is a senior women's team there, that's what they can work towards."
Dodd reiterated: "It's a community thing, even in the six months that we've been doing it now, the whole area is just abuzz about the footy. Hopefully, at our first game that we play, on the 22nd of April, it will absolutely go right off and maybe it'll get more boys involved in the club as well."
Swans' president Stephen Walley said one of the greatest aspects of the club's newest program will be what they bring off the field.
"Club culture and being genuinely inclusive of all is important because that's an absolute strength of footy clubs," he said.
"It will bring something quite significant to the whole culture, including inclusiveness and how the club will evolve.
"We're seeing great evidence of the women's team players getting a really strong sense of there being a whole lot more to being involved in the club than just turning up and playing."
In terms of what the players themselves are most looking forward too, Wells was keen to form potentially life-long bonds with her teammates.
"Growing the relationship with all the girls in the team is what I can't wait for most, because it's just really nice to meet new people and make new friendships. I'm really excited for that aspect," she said.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
