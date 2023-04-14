Tasmania's Planning Minister said councillors sending a protest message over planning scheme restrictions was "disappointing".
Some City of Launceston councillors have spoken about their frustrations with the State Planning Scheme and restrictions over being able to protect people's amenity and privacy.
During a council meeting, councillors refused a Tamar Street development application against planning officer's recommendations to approve it.
In March, over a St Georges Square development, councillors expressed frustration over having their "hands tied" to approve the DA despite concerns from neighbours over privacy issues and limited authority to find a solution.
Planning Minister Michael Ferguson said standard planning rules for residential development in the General Residential zone have been in place across Tasmania since 2014, long before the Tasmanian Planning Scheme took effect in Launceston.
"At a time when we need to build as many houses as possible, standard planning rules for housing provide a fair and consistent approach and create certainty and transparency for everyone," Mr Ferguson said.
"It is disappointing when councillors feel the need to act against the advice of their expert planning officers to delay the provision of housing."
Launceston councillor Tim Walker said a process to amend the State Planning Scheme - Launceston would be long and may not be fruitful.
"We've had representation after representation of neighbours coming to us because they're about to lose the sun or privacy in their backyard with the second-storey builds," he said.
"There's a community concern ... if we went out to our backyard one day and all of a sudden someone was looking straight down upon us."
Cr Walker said more "stringent conditions" for second-storey builds could be a solution.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
