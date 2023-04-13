The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Nicholas George Groom sped and crashed while drunk

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated April 14 2023 - 1:42pm, first published 8:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The section of Charles street where Nicholas George Groom drove while drunk
The section of Charles street where Nicholas George Groom drove while drunk

A 41-year-old drunk driver who crashed his unregistered campervan near the Launceston General Hospital claims he was taking a friend for medical treatment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.