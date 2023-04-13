A 41-year-old drunk driver who crashed his unregistered campervan near the Launceston General Hospital claims he was taking a friend for medical treatment.
Nicholas George Groom faced the Launceston Magistrates Court on charges of driving a vehicle under the influence of intoxicating liquor exceeding 0.05 and a count of using an unregistered motor vehicle at about 11.35 am on August 9, 2022.
Police prosecutor Ben Warren said the white Mazda campervan turned from Howick Street into Charles Street with a front seat passenger.
"The vehicle accelerated hard on Charles Street, doing an estimated 80kmh in a 40kmh speed zone," he said.
"It did not slow for two pedestrians who saw the vehicle and jumped back.
"The vehicle became slightly airborne as it went over a speed hump."
Mr Warren said a white Jeep towing a trailer was turning right out of the LGH car park; the campervan hit the trailer, causing it to strike a parked car.
The driver and passenger in Groom's vehicle were trapped in the car. The passenger was not wearing a seat belt and both occupants suffered minor injuries.
A blood sample was taken at the LGH and when analysed, Groom was found to have a blood alcohol reading of 0.362.
Mr Warren said Groom had six relevant prior offences for drink driving.
Defence counsel Gemma Burgess said Groom was homeless at the time and living in the vehicle.
She said he had an alcohol problem which manifested in him drinking six standard drinks a day.
"He accepts it was an extremely poor decision to drive and posed a high risk to community members," Ms Burgess said.
She said Groom's friend was having a seizure and Groom had decided that driving 800 metres to the hospital would be quicker than calling for an ambulance.
"He panicked and made a poor choice," she said.
Ms Burgess submitted that it was open for Magistrate Simon Brown to find that it was a case of special circumstances amounting to a medical emergency.
"Hang on," Mr Brown said.
"I would need to hear evidence, or there be an agreed fact before I could be satisfied of that.
"What does prosecution think?" he asked Mr Warren.
Mr Warren said police would not accept that they were special circumstances.
Mr Brown asked Ms Burgess to clarify the submission because he was looking at the case very seriously.
After a break, Ms Burgess said her instructions were to seek a disputed facts hearing.
Mr Brown said he would prioritise the case and set it down for June 2 at 2.15.
The court heard that Groom's friend was likely to be called and medical evidence may be tendered.
