A memorial dedicated to a Longford footballing legend is set to open this weekend, with former players and family members of the late Fred 'Mulga' Davies descending on the town for the event.
Vice-captain of the 1947 Victorian Football League premiers Carlton, Davies joined Longford as a player-coach and brought the team to historic heights.
Under Davies' watch Longford claimed NTFA premierships in 1955, 1957 and 1958 and a state premiership in 1957.
Neil Kearney, who has advocated for preserving Davies' legacy for a number of years, said the new memorial at the Longford ground was a fitting tribute to the club's golden age.
"It's a wonderful and appropriate thing the council has done," Mr Kearney said.
"The memorial is fantastic, it really captures the spirit of the man."
The memorial at the entrance of the Fred Davies Memorial Ground features a mural of Davies and his premiership-winning teammates, and also includes a short biography of the man.
READ MORE: 0.362 driver says he was on mercy dash
More than 30 members of Davies' extended family and the surviving members of the premiership-winning Longford team are set to attend the opening event on April 15.
This coincides with the club's first home game of the 2023 NTFA season against traditional rivals Scottsdale.
The family members are the children of Davies' eight siblings and niece Erin Cronin said several had made a long journey to be there, with at least six of her relatives journeying from Western Australia.
"We're very proud of uncle Fred, and all that he achieved," she said.
"We know how much he meant to the people of Longford, and how much Longford meant to him and his family."
Davies' surviving daughter Helen will also attend the event virtually, watching from her North Carolina home via a live stream.
The Fred Davies memorial at the Longford Recreation Ground will be officially opened at 12pm, with attendees invited to arrive from 11.30am.
The match against Scottsdale starts at 2pm.
Fred Davies was born at Seaford, Victoria in August 1921, playing for the local team before debuting for Carlton in 1941.
Davies played 125 Victoria Football League games for Carlton, and was vice-captain of the team during the one-point grand final victory over Essendon in 1947.
Davies kicked four goals during the match.
The forward then transferred to Longford Football Club in 1953, bringing about a golden age for the club as he took the Tigers to NTFA premiership wins in 1955, 1957 and 1958.
The 1957 regional premiership was followed by a state premiership for the club, something not achieved since.
Davies died of cancer in 1961, and the grandstand at Longford Football Club still bears his name after being saved from demolition in 2019 and his late wife Joan had her ashes spread at the ground.
Davies' late son Ian made a name for himself as a sportsman in his own right, representing Australia in basketball at the 1980 and 1984 Olympic Games.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.