The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy
Our History

A memorial dedicated to the Longford footballing legend will be officially opened

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated April 14 2023 - 3:40pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Longford football icon Fred 'Mulga' Davies will have his legacy cemented with the official opening of a memorial at the club's home ground on April 15. Picture supplied
Longford football icon Fred 'Mulga' Davies will have his legacy cemented with the official opening of a memorial at the club's home ground on April 15. Picture supplied

A memorial dedicated to a Longford footballing legend is set to open this weekend, with former players and family members of the late Fred 'Mulga' Davies descending on the town for the event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.