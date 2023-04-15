Political decision makers must organise initiatives that help make rental properties more affordable

The state government could extend its excellent rental incentive scheme beyond its June 2024 deadline. The scheme asks property owners to supply properties for affordable rentals to low-income households and in return, they receive a payment per property of up to $9900 per annum. In the Redlands in Queensland, the state government has boldly moved to help with the housing crisis. They have leased a former retirement village close to public transport to accommodate vulnerable community members temporarily. Thinking outside the box can work. In addition, the state and federal governments could incentivise the development of social housing now. The May federal budget is close. There would never be a better time than now.