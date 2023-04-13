With the Men's and Mixed Netball National Championships entering its second half, all four Tasmanian teams were hitting their straps in Perth, Western Australia.
The 23-and-under men continued to show promising signs, but a win eluded them once more in their 33-63 defeat against Queensland.
Up next was the mixed squad, who suffered a heartbreaking loss at the hands of their sunshine state opponents, losing by just two goals with the score finishing 50-52.
The men ensured the run of losses would end there though, and in dramatic fashion too.
Playing against tournament hosts Western Australia, the teams went goal-for-goal in an enthralling encounter.
Eventually, as the final whistle blew, Tasmania ended up on the right side of the ledger, winning 46-45 in what was an epic finish.
The national tournament continues until Saturday, April 15.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
