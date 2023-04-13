The Examiner
Home/Sport/Basketball

Keely Froling back as road trip awaits the eager Launceston Tornadoes

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
April 13 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tornadoes captain Keely Froling is back into the line-up this weekend. Picture by Paul Scambler
Tornadoes captain Keely Froling is back into the line-up this weekend. Picture by Paul Scambler

After a dominant opening win a fortnight ago, the Launceston Tornadoes hit the road for their first double-header of 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Basketball
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.