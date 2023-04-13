After a dominant opening win a fortnight ago, the Launceston Tornadoes hit the road for their first double-header of 2023.
The Tornadoes face the Eltham Wildcats on Saturday before battling the Bendigo Braves on Sunday, with coach Sarah Veale keen for the road trip.
"Having the girls on the road is really great for our team bonding," she said.
"Obviously, we've got quite a new team this year, we've got Frols [captain Keely Froling] back but having some new players in, we actually learn a lot about ourselves when you go away on the road, so we're really looking forward to that.
"Travelling sounds glamorous but it's really not, it takes a toll on the players and we've got two games with very short turnaround.
"Getting through one, recovery, doing scout for the next and getting on the road and travelling to Bendigo, it's always tough but we find out a lot about each other."
Eltham started their season with an 11-point loss to the Diamond Valley Eagles, while Bendigo have a perfect record heading into the weekend.
Veale said it's important to find the perfect mix between monitoring the players' minutes on the court and managing to get the victory at the end of the game.
"It's not about how much you can win by, it's about making sure that we get that win," she said.
"They [Eltham] be tough, they've got some players from last year.
"[Rebecca] Pizzey had a really good year in WNBL, they've got [Anneli] Maley back for a few games as well, so she'll be a challenge and a handful.
"But Frols is also used to playing against her, so we really look forward to that, we always have a great hit out against Eltham."
The Tornadoes have welcomed plenty of new faces this season including the likes of Riley Lupfer and Olivia West and will regain captain Froling for the weekend's matches after missing the opening match-up due to an Australian Opals camp.
