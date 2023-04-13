Brixhibition returns this weekend for a special 10-year anniversary show, complete with dinosaur dioramas to the much requested Launceston Civic Square model.
Brixhibition organiser Ken Draeger said the event was bigger and better than ever this year with 28 exhibitors.
"We have the return of the Launceston Civic Square which was shown about eight years ago and has since been restored," Mr Draeger said.
"It's been remodeled for our 10-year anniversary and lots of people requested to bring it back out again.
"Civic Square has been remodeled in that time, so I've had to remodel my LEGO one."
A sensory sensitive session will also be held Sunday to accommodate children or adults who are sensitive to crowds or loud noises.
Mr Draeger said he reached out to St Giles and Autism Tasmania, inviting all their kids and adults to come along to a low-key, non-crowded event.
"We don't have any lights on or run anything with motors and we've limited it to just 150 people as opposed to say the 500 that we might get," Mr Draeger said.
He said another major attraction was the great ball contraption.
"It's a bit like a marble run or the Mousetrap game," he said.
"It's just a clever way of moving Lego basketballs and soccer balls through machinery. The kids get pretty mesmerized by it."
Mr Draeger encouraged anyone with old LEGO laying around to donate it at Brixhibition.
"The Tasmania Brick Enthusiasts will clean it, sort it and donate it back to children's LEGO clubs, mainly in schools and community centres around the Launceston area," Mr Draeger said.
Brixhibition participant Alan Rickard was busy setting up his Batman-inspired displays, along with a variety of different LEGO cars and mechanical machinery.
He said this was his fifth total Brixhibition event and second time participating in the Launceston one.
"I enjoy getting to catch up with people you don't see very often and it's a chance to display all the stuff that I do," Mr Rickard said.
"Bringing it in and setting it all up is a big thing to do and people appreciate it. You get to see what everyone has been building over the past year."
Brixhibition returns April 15 and 16.
Session tickets must be bought online at Brixhibition's website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.