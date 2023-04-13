With multiple sold out festivals across the Summer, it was no surprise Tasmanians were happy to be out and about at full capacity events for the first time in three years.
Here are some highlights from Launceston's biggest events.
One of Tasmania's biggest food, wine and entertainment festivals returned to City Park in full force, with nearly 30,000 people passing through the gates across three days.
With a stack of local entertainers and headline acts like The Superjesus, Living End and Sneaky Sound System, patrons were in for a treat.
Festivale chairman David Dunn said it was a huge success.
"We had 28 and half thousand people through the gates, the event was a sell-out ticket wise and the stallholders there had one of their best Festivale's ever," Mr Dunn said.
"We really bounced back with a vengeance and it was great to see the support from people around the state and interstate that came along to make the event as successful as it was."
Mr Dunn said plans were in place for Festivale 2024.
"We're looking to get four or five more stallholders in and the majority of that will be food," Mr Dunn said.
Launceston was host to a massive free party weekend in February, where the Old Tafe Building was transformed into the 're-UNION district.'
One act to remember was Launceston based choreographer Amber McCartney's performance of her work Baby Girl, an otherworldly, sci-fi inspired solo dance.
Mona Foma artistic director Brian Ritche said the performances were next level innovation.
"Hundreds of human performers and a horse combined to entertain, amuse, intrigue and sometimes infuriate delirious audiences in Launceston, Hobart, Clarence and Ross in Mona Foma's return to full international engagement," Mr Ritche said.
"We were thrilled with the performances."
Another sold out event, the Red Hot Summer Tour was not one to miss with an all-star lineup of Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour and more.
Tour promoter Duane McDonald said the sold out result was fantastic.
"We ran through COVID and haven't missed a year, but this was our first full-throttle one and it went great," Mr McDonald said.
"We did about 12,000 heads in Tassie over the two shows in Launceston and Hobart, and I think it played to the strengths of our lineup."
After a three year hiatus, Party in the Paddock returned with a jaw-dropping lineup including Gang of Youths, DMA's and an array of interstate and local musical talent.
The festival took place in a new location at Quercus Park for a special 10-year celebration.
With a crowd of 12,000 people, the festival has come a long way considering a decade ago it began on a farm with a stage made of hay bales.
City of Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said as the weather starts to cool down, there were still a plethora of amazing events to captivate and excite residents and visitors alike.
"From the incredible Brixhibition Launceston and Riverbend Blues touching down this weekend, followed by three more AFL games at UTAS Stadium as well as some wonderful exhibitions at our very own QVMAG," Cr Gibson said.
"The Australian Musical Theatre Festival will celebrate another amazing season in May and of course, let's not forget international superstars The Corrs will be performing live at UTAS Stadium in November."
He said Northern Tasmania's visitor economy was booming.
"It has been an incredibly positive start to the year, with an array of amazing cultural and sporting events, wonderful tourism attractions and accommodation offerings, along with food, wine, and everything our region has to offer."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.