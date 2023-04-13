The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Launceston Summer festivals a smashing success with multiple sold out shows

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated April 14 2023 - 7:04am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miss Connie from Sneaky Sound System at Festivale 2023. Picture by Rod Thompson
Miss Connie from Sneaky Sound System at Festivale 2023. Picture by Rod Thompson

With multiple sold out festivals across the Summer, it was no surprise Tasmanians were happy to be out and about at full capacity events for the first time in three years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.