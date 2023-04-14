More than 40 roadworks on 20 North-East Tasmanian roads are scheduled through the month of April by the Department of State Growth, with some set to last until next year.
The 44 projects include long-running construction works on the Bass Highway scheduled to finish today, April 14 and short-term works like traffic signals maintenance at Wellington Street, scheduled for April 18-20.
Other key, ongoing works include the upgrade to the Sideling, a joint state and federal government project scheduled to finish in 2024.
A Department of State Growth spokesman said minor works were scheduled to make the most efficient use of available resources, and as such start and end dates were flexible.
The spokesman did not rule out the possibility of delays on long-term projects, and said winter weather could impact some work schedules.
"Individual works can be rescheduled at late notice due to a range of circumstances," he said.
"These include the emergence of higher priority works, such as potholes, changes in crew availability and weather.
"This is particularly the case as we head into winter, when temperatures and rain can affect the ability to do some types of work."
The department spokesman said the maintenance budget had been substantially increased for the current financial year, up $19.3 million to reach a total of $98 million.
Works in the North East set to begin soon include:
Works set to finish in the coming days include:
The department spokesman reminded motorists to always slow down through roadworks, and to obey any signposted speed limits and traffic directions to ensure safety for both road users and workers.
