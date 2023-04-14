The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Dozens of roadworks projects on North-East Tasmanian roads scheduled in April

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
April 14 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bass Highway is one of several North East Tasmanian roads with works scheduled in April. Picture by Paul Scambler
The Bass Highway is one of several North East Tasmanian roads with works scheduled in April. Picture by Paul Scambler

More than 40 roadworks on 20 North-East Tasmanian roads are scheduled through the month of April by the Department of State Growth, with some set to last until next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.