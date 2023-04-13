North Launceston will certainly know where they sit in the pecking order after their first three matches of 2023.
Going down to Launceston by four points last week, the Bombers now travel to face Kingborough before Clarence awaits after the bye.
Coach Brad Cox-Goodyer is excited to match up against the top three sides from last year in their first three games.
"While it obviously would've been great to get one on the board on Friday, we'll definitely know where we sit after the first three games," he said. "It could be negative, we could be 0-3 but it will definitely show where we are.
"I think we can match it with anyone on our day and we've just got to tidy up a few things and that's probably the beauty of it, the things that we probably didn't get right on Friday night are very simple fixes so the guys have just got to be able to learn to do it under the pressure of actually playing the game instead of doing it at training."
Cox-Goodyer will come into the side after being a match-day out last weekend, with Will Manshanden and Josh Rickard also in for Fletcher Bennett, Connor Young and Isaac Newett.
The Bombers' leader rued the side's missed forward entries last week as well as losing the clearance battle despite Alex Lee's 66 hit-outs.
Lee and Theo Ives' battle with rucks Marcus Gardiner and Jack Tomkinson will be crucial to success as will the midfield duel featuring names like Jack Avent, Cox-Goodyer, Ben Simpson, Kieran Lovell, Eddie Cole and Lachie Clifford.
Lovell had 47 disposals in the Tigers' win over North Hobart last weekend, with Cox-Goodyer saying "he's too good to let just run around".
"It's more of a team-orientated defence against someone like Kieran," he said.
"Obviously, you probably need to body him up at stoppages, when he's around the ground, they'll look to give it to him at any stage - whether it's wrapping around after a mark or whatever it is.
"A team-type defence is probably what we'll be looking for because obviously he's quite dangerous but that goes without saying that they've also got lots of other good midfielders in there in Cole, Clifford, [William] Campbell and Nic Baker at times, so they've got a pretty good midfield group."
Cox-Goodyer has always liked the match-up of his young Northern Bombers outfit against the Tigers, defeating them once last year.
The visiting Bombers got the better of their opposition in wet and windy conditions down south by 34 points before their next match-up went viral due to a disputed goal-line call.
It's the other match-up - a 26-point defeat - that stuck in the coach's mind however.
"The thing that probably got us last year, especially in the one game down there where they kicked five goals in the first six minutes and that was kind of the margin for the rest of the day, was just their tall forwards," Cox-Goodyer said.
"They just really got a hold of us so we're probably lucky as Jordan Lane's gone and Tyler Carter's still suspended from the grand final, so they're probably going to have that one genuine tall with a couple of guys that are medium-tall players in [Micah] Collidge and [James] Zietzen.
"That probably helps us a little bit, I just think their style probably helps us in terms of where our defence is at the moment as it's still got a lot of work to do. They play a pretty simple brand of footy where they try and win stoppages and get it in nice and quick to their talls."
