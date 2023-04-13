The Examiner
Australia Institute releases results from fin-fish survey of Tasmanians

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
April 14 2023 - 12:00am
A Legislative Council committee in 2022 recommended the government develop a plan with industry to reduce inshore fin-fish farming sites in Tasmania.
More than 72 per cent of 816 Tasmanians surveyed earlier this month support a proposal to reduce inshore salmon farming sites in the state.

