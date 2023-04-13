George Town's Future Impact Group (FIG) is currently seeking applicants for its Parklet Pilot Program, which proponents hope will renew the municipality's night life.
Parklets are small public areas installed in curbside parking spaces, and the George Town project will consist of two portable dining decks at locations within the Macquarie Street Precinct.
A FIG spokesman said the parklet program was part of the wider Renew George Town initiative, a state-funded and council-supported endeavour.
According to the spokesman, the trial will give valuable insights into whether there was an appetite for more street-side dining facilities in the area and open the door to a permanent parklet policy.
"Renew George Town is proudly launching the Renew George Town Parklet Pilot Program with aim of supporting local businesses, and to reinvigorate, revitalise, and activate the streets throughout the municipality," he said.
"Outdoor dining encourages more foot traffic and ongoing support for local businesses, and creates more vibrant streets that are safer and more welcoming.
"The trial will provide data on usage, economic activity, and street vibrancy, as well as identify challenges and opportunities for the next stage of the parklet project."
The spokesman said the project would follow precedents set on the mainland, with a successful urban renewal program in Newcastle chief among them.
Other successful examples of parklets FIG cites as inspiration on include programs in Geelong, Broken Hill, Warrnambool and the City of Launceston.
Applicants to the program have to be an existing business in the George Town Municipality, should have parking spaces in front of the business and operate in the evenings and on weekends.
The FIG spokesman said consideration may also be given to businesses with other parking facilities or vacant lawns, however street-side parking was preferred.
The expression of interest period will remain open indefinitely, and forms can be found on the George Town Council website.
