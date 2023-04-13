The Examiner
George Town's Future Impact Group will install two portable dining decks at Macquarie Street

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
April 13 2023 - 5:00pm
Streetside parklets will come to George Town as part of an urban renewal program. Picture by George Town Future Impact Group
George Town's Future Impact Group (FIG) is currently seeking applicants for its Parklet Pilot Program, which proponents hope will renew the municipality's night life.

