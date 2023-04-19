Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover.
3 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car
If you're dreaming of a brand new build, complete with all the modern conveniences, then this home is sure to impress.
Welcome to 35 High Street, an impressive modern home that has recently been completed and is ready to be enjoyed.
The stunning rural outlook surrounding this home is sure to impress and offers the benefit of being close enough to services while boasting all the benefits of a country retreat.
Key2 Property's Steve Crawford said it's this mix of modern convenience, new build and relaxed outlook that makes the home so special.
"This home has such high-end, top quality finishes, it's a real stand out in the area. Being a new home, there's really nothing needed here but to move in and make it yours," Steve said.
"Not only that but it has a great outlook, where you have these rural views that even include part of the river," he said.
Step inside the open plan living with access to the large north-facing deck, and you are sure to see the possibility for entertaining.
The kitchen includes quality appliances, a large walk-in pantry and a wonderful island bench/breakfast bar.
The combined living and dining take in the northern views and plenty of glorious sunshine.
The three good-sized bedrooms all include built-in robes, while the master includes a large walk-in robe plus a luxurious en-suite.
The other rooms are serviced by the central bathroom with a walk in shower and separate bath, plus floating vanity.
The large laundry is well located with direct access to the rear yard.
Outside the features continue with fencing around the perimeter of the property, plus a garden shed, water tank and grassed landing in the rear yard.
Low maintenance gardens and off-street parking, while only being five minutes walk into town, with local IGAs, a bakery, hardware and pharmacy make this a desirable offering.
"It's so close to everything, and really in a great central location, which just adds to its convenience," Steve said.
With the convenience of Launceston close-by, and the benefits of Greens Beach only a short drive away, this home offers a desirable package that not only delivers on lifestyle, but also the benefits of a brand new build.
