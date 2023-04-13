The newest dram on the state's spirits market, Waubs Harbour Whisky, will be launched at its oceanside distillery in Bicheo this weekend.
The distillery is run by Tim and Bec Polmear in partership with Rob Polmear who has worked for Lark Distillery and Overeem Whisky.
The distillery started out of a shuttered oyster hatchery and abalone farm building and now spans across four buildings at the gulch in Bicheno.
The name of the whisky is an ode to seaside village's original name.
Tim Polmear said it had taken five years to set up production and mature hundreds of casks of whisky.
"Our official first releases have been made, matured and bottled from start to finish all on-site at Waubs Harbour Distillery," he said.
"This is the truly maritime Tasmanian single malt whisky we set out to make."
Rob Polmear said feedback within the whisky community from those who have had an early taste of the product had been positive.
"We're really excited to finally be able to share them with more people and have our whisky available in local bars and bottle shops," he said.
Waubs Harbour's first release whiskies will be launched via their website at 7pm on April 19.
To celebrate the launch, the distillery is auctioning off the first bottle it has produced to raised money for the Great Southern Reef Foundation who work to protect and preserve the 8000 kilometres of reef around Tasmania.
The bottle, hosted by Whisky Auctions Tasmania, has a present bid of $3700.
The auction will conclude at 7pm on April 17.
