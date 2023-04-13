The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

Preview to NTFA men's division one round one

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
April 13 2023 - 6:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UTAS' Tim Reynolds and Zachary Paul compete in a marking contest with Evandale's Adam Marland in 2022. The two sides will clash this weekend. Picture by Paul Scambler
UTAS' Tim Reynolds and Zachary Paul compete in a marking contest with Evandale's Adam Marland in 2022. The two sides will clash this weekend. Picture by Paul Scambler

St Pats face the long journey east to begin their premiership defence as the NTFA division one men's league gears up for the first round of the season on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.