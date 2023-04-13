St Pats face the long journey east to begin their premiership defence as the NTFA division one men's league gears up for the first round of the season on Saturday.
The Saints will take on the new-look Swans in St Helens on Saturday, who could claim to be the busiest club during the off-season, having made extensive list-changes, introduced their women's football team and upgraded the ground.
While many would likely have the reigning premiers as favourites, coach Jake Laskey was decidedly unsure about the prospect of facing East Coast.
"To some degree we're going in blind, we just don't know where they're at, but we're certainly going to pick our best side available to go down there and hopefully get a win," he said.
Swans coach Kodie Joseph felt less ambiguous about the task at hand.
"There isn't any tougher round one clashes than coming up against the reigning premiers who look to be even stronger," he said.
"However, we are looking forward to testing ourselves against the best and getting a gauge on where we can improve moving forward into the season."
Elsewhere, it promises to be a landmark day for Bridport, who will play in front of their home crowd for the first time in more than a year.
The visitors for the celebratory affair are a Perth outfit who are keen to close the gap on the top five, having finished one spot out in 2022.
Magpies coach Jade Selby discussed the prospect of raining on the Seagulls' parade. "We're happy to see them return, but don't get me wrong, we still want to beat them," he said.
"We expect it to be a great day, they should have a great turnout for their first game back and we expect it to be a really competitive game and we've just got to back ourselves and how we go about it."
Invermay Park will see two of last year's finals contenders battle it out with OLs taking on Old Scotch. Both coaches are expecting the hit-out to be a fierce contest.
"Scotch is always a quality team, they are always hard to play against. We have a really healthy rivalry with them and that's great and we enjoy these games and I'm sure they do just as much," Blues coach Mark Edwards said.
"We're just expecting a really red-hot contest, which is actually a really great way to start the season," Scotch coach Brayley Coombes said.
"It's going to be a really challenging start, but it will also let us know where we're at."
Evandale host an ambitious UTAS team aiming for a finals run at Morven Park with the Eagles also hoping to rectify their lack of involvement in last year's post-season, while Lilydale will aim to get their season off on the right foot in their match against Meander Valley.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
