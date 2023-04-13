Nothing wrong with a conscientious position

It was interesting to read two almost identical letters in The Examiner (April 11) being critical of Liberal's Bridget Archer's stance against the party line of pushing the 'no' argument on the Voice.
Both correspondents believe the party line must always be followed.
Only Labor insists the party line be followed, the Liberal party likes to highlight itself as being a broad church, which allows members to go against the party line and cross the floor, so Archer has done nothing wrong there.
The Liberal party did not vote Archer into the seat of Bass, her constituents did, and it is those constituents that she must answer to before answering to the party.
As their representative in Parliament, Archer's obligation is to push her constituents wants, needs and preferences, including on issues such as The Voice.
Archer's re-election last year shows she enjoys the faith and support of the majority of her electorate and her stance in Parliament is a reflection of her constituents wishes.
Both correspondents suggested Archer should leave the Liberals to join another party or become an independent.
Come the next election, Archer will have no choice but to embrace one of those options as the Liberal party will have ceased to exist by then.
It is an increasingly irrelevant party, its know-all arrogance and blindness to its own failings can only see it implode
Staying blinkered to their flawed, divisive and unsustainable ideology prevents them from offering an alternative government.
Victor Marshall, Meander.
WE are in a time of fundamental change to the political landscape of Australia and much of the world.
While the mainstream media, especially television, ignores the interests of pretty well everybody under the age of 40, the younger generation are embracing attitudes not heard since the 1960s... or even the 1930s.
Indeed, it is perhaps because the young people have been largely excluded from the political discourse that we have come to this, because as burden after burden has been thrown on their backs, older people like me made off with all the wealth, houses and free education.
Now, they have had enough. They see that privatisation, the legacy of the Thatcher-Reagan-Howard years... yes, and Hawke too... has led to the grifting of nationally-built wealth into the hands of the few.
They know that prices are affected by near-monopolies in many sectors.
They are aware that this situation, aided by non-reporting by a sympathetic media over many years, has led to the legally-sanctioned corruption of our democracy. They cannot but notice the paralysis this has created in the face of environmental disaster.
They feel the way the fruits of the economic good times are denied them- through stagnant wages- while the bad times hit them square-on via interest rates on their massive mortgages.
Our conservative parties and major media, echo chambers of billionaire interests, appear to be oblivious. But now a majority of voters have seen this struggle, and they outnumber those who have benefitted from being born in the 40s, 50s and 60s.
The world is going to change.
Peter Lloyd, Reedy Marsh.
I TRULY am confused and sit on the fence about the Hobart stadium.
All the concerned taxpayers have valid differing points of view.
Discussing it with my respected friend, former premier Peter Gutwein, who is in favour and points out with great sincerity, it will provide so many other functions.
Peter is convinced it will serve Tasmanians in so many other worthwhile purposes, other sports, big bands, famous singers et cetera.
Cricket Australia has put a fly in the ointment, saying cricket undercover is not suitable.
However, does that mean it is not worth spending a billion dollars on?
Many letters have been written to The Examiner frightened it may become an expensive white elephant.
This is a good argument, however, it would give us equality with all other states' stadiums.
The AFL's $350 million offering is generous, but should never be linked to Tasmania's license for a team.
That is blackmail.
Will Prime Minister Athony Albanese buy in, trying to win the state's vote in the next election?
It is decisive, but important to our wonderful state!
Peter Doddy Trevallyn.
