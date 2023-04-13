The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

LETTERS || Bridget Archer right to oppose leader's view

April 14 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nothing wrong with a conscientious position
Nothing wrong with a conscientious position

It was interesting to read two almost identical letters in The Examiner (April 11) being critical of Liberal's Bridget Archer's stance against the party line of pushing the 'no' argument on the Voice.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.