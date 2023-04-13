The state government says the police force remains on track for a big boost, however the Police Association of Tasmania claims more needs to be done to maintain officer numbers.
According to the Department of Police, Fire and Emergency Management (DPFEM) 77 recruits are undergoing training across campuses at Launceston and Hobart.
Spaced across four cohorts, three in the south and one in the north, several recruits have progressed from defensive tactics, firearms and driving training and will now undergo training on managing family violence.
Speaking after a tour of the Rokeby training campus on Thursday, April 13 Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management Felix Ellis said the government was on track to meet its goal of 1449 officers by 2026.
"It's going to be amazing to have all these recruits graduate and get out in the beat keeping Tasmanians safe," Mr Ellis said.
"We've got a goal to grow Tasmanian police recruit numbers and establishment numbers to 1449 police officers.
"That means that we need to grow...we're already at a record level of police in Tasmania, but we need to take it even further."
The minister also touted the progress made towards gender parity as Tasmania Police had the highest proportion of female officers compared to other Australian jurisdictions, who make up 40 per cent of staff.
Police Association President Colin Riley said while the new recruits would be welcome additions to the service's ranks, more needed to be done to stop long-running staffing and recruitment issues.
"The Police Association has been advocating since 2019 that the goal of a police service of 1449 by 2026 is in significant jeopardy," Mr Riley said.
"It's great that 77 trainees are in training across Hobart and Launceston. We currently have 1340 police officers Statewide.
"But the reality is, 87 officers separated from Tasmania Police last year - either retired or resigned."
Mr Riley called on the government to create a "documented plan" of how it intended to achieve its recruitment goals.
According to the Police Association 21 officers had separated from the service in the first three months of 2023, and as of April 77 officers are fully incapacitated.
