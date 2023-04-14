Blooming spring

Ready for a spring bulb show? Then the time to prepare is now.
Some of the easiest spring flowering bulbs to grow, apart from daffodils and tulips, include ranunculus, anemones, freesias, sparaxis and ixias.
Although these bulbs may be tiny in size, they well and truly make up for this with big, showy, brilliantly coloured blooms.
Plan to have your spring bulbs planted by the end of April to early May in a sunny, well-drained position that has had aged compost incorporated into it.
Water the bulbs in after planting and, if you want, sprinkle a little blood and bone meal fertiliser over the surface as well.
It takes about four to six weeks after planting before the leaves appear above the soil surface.
During this time don't overwater, just let the soil dry out a little between watering.
Most spring flowering bulbs look best planted in dense groups or long drifts for the maximum visual impact.
Ranunculus and anemones are two plants that complement each other beautifully.
Ranunculus add vibrant colours of red, yellow, orange, pink and white flowers distinguished by their crepe paper-like petals that have a nectariferous disc on the bottom to attract pollinating insects.
They are most effective planted in massed displays and drifts.
Anemones are one of the toughest, most productive and long lasting flowerers of all the spring bloomers and when planted in the foreground of ranunculus supply the brilliant blue colour not found in ranunculus.
For best results soak the corms for three to four hours in room temperature water before planting four centimetres deep with the pointy end facing down.
Don't over-soak as the corms may rot.
Freesias with their striking colours and divine fragrance have always been popular and will pop up and bloom year after year.
With multiple trumpet shaped, upward facing blossoms on each graceful stem they are a must for the spring garden.
Sparaxis are hardy bulbous, frost and drought tolerant natives of South Africa with star shaped flowers, often having black or yellow centres.
Sparaxis multiply freely and are ideal for meadow plantings where after a few years will become a carpet of outrageous colours.
The sweet bluebells also naturalise effortlessly for a picture perfect scene in woodland gardens.
Bluebells also come in colours of white and pink.
A sweet little spring flowering bulb that should be planted more is the babiana for its flowers in rich shades of blue, purple, magenta and white, some fragrant.
They like a dry summer so plant in an area where this can be accommodated.
They can be planted plant en masse but they also look just as effective in rockeries, borders or containers.
The bright cheerful colours of the no fuss ixias come in a range of colours of white, orange, red, purple and yellow with dark centres and are particularly eye-catching planted to the front of beds or in containers.
If you don't have a garden you can still experience the enjoyment of spring as all of these little gems can be grown in containers.
April 15, 16: Launceston Horticultural Society Autumn Show & Exhibition, Evandale Memorial Hall, Evandale. Saturday 2-5pm, Sunday 9am-4pm.
April 18: Australian Plants Society Tasmania North meeting, Max Fry Hall, Gorge Road, Trevallyn, 7.30pm. Rebecca Jones will speak on Saving the Endangered Eucalyptus Morrisbyii with plant genetics.
April 19: Launceston Horticultural Society meeting, Windmill Hill Hall, High Street, 7.30pm.
April 23: Australian Plants Society Tasmania North, autumn native plant sale, Max Fry Hall, Gorge Road, Trevallyn, 9.45am. Good selection of plants.
Daily: Emu Valley Rhododendron Garden, Romaine, Burnie from 9am to 4pm.
Autumn showcases the changing beauty of this outstanding garden, created and maintained by dedicated volunteers and is an absolute joy to visit.
