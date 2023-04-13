Launceston are sticking with their youth, making no changes to the side that fielded eight debutants last week.
After defeating North Launceston in the dying minutes of Friday night, the reigning premiers play North Hobart in the Blues' first match at their Windsor Park home.
"We've got a really clear plan to try and play the group that played route one for as many weeks as we can in a row before forced changes happen," coach Mitch Thorp said.
"We need our debutants from last week to get five, six, seven, eight or nine games in so we really know what we do have to work with.
"As for North Hobart, they're certainly a new-looking team with a new coach.
"Their second half last week was far stronger than their first half and they may take a little while to get up and going but we need to hold serve and make sure that we really consolidate a positive start in our first home game with our youngsters on board."
The Blues' coach, who is currently serving a four-match ban as Scott Stephens looks after the side on game day, is eager to return to Windsor Park.
"She's in really good shape but it always is this time of year and the groundsmen have done a really great job," Thorp said on the team's home ground.
"We don't have an AFL facility like some of the other clubs do but we don't mind that. We think there's still some real home-ground advantage to be had in this competition and we're one of the clubs that feel like we get access to that.
We trained on it from day one of pre-season so we're looking forward to the presentation of the premiership cup and our first home game and trying to get better."
Launceston came back from 33 points down against the Northern Bombers on Friday night.
The home side had all of the momentum in the third term before the Blues rose from the canvas, with Thorp understandably proud of his younger group's fight.
"There were some adjustments made and the leaders really stood up when it was required," he said.
"We're just going to try and improve as the year goes on and then even within that game, we needed to get better - we had a lapse for 15 minutes and North certainly had all the momentum and then we were able to snatch that back and we're just trying to alleviate too many momentum shifts throughout the year.
"Something we've prided ourselves on over the last five years is being really competitive, regardless of the circumstances or situations.
"We've faced some pretty strong adversity over the last few years, we got beaten in a final at home and came back and won that grand final.
"Dylan [Riley's] ACL [in 2021] as well, things like that prove footy is a fickle game but you need to show an enormous amount of resilience and on a micro level, we're able to do that in one game of footy and albeit against North away from home."
Friday night was arguably Riley's best game since his ACL injury, kicking five goals and sparking the Blues' resurgence in the second half.
"There's no real surprises that when we are challenged that Dylan certainly straightens us up in front of the ball," Thorp said.
"Oddly enough, he was playing really well on the wing so it was a challenging lever to pull, because only the week before we had a practice game and he had 28 disposals and had played really well through the middle of the ground.
"I think we still probably take for granted just the calibre of player that he is and coming off an ACL in your late 20s can be a real challenge.
"It's a credit to Zac Young and our fitness staff, Jay Blackberry was another example, he did the same thing, was able to get back and play their best footy.
"Hopefully we can maintain those type of entries we had in the second half and Dyl can get some access to the ball like he did."
