Zero changes for Launceston as Mitch Thorp backs in young guns

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
April 13 2023 - 7:15pm
Brodie Wiggins was one of eight debutants for Launceston last week, with all of them retaining their spot. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Launceston are sticking with their youth, making no changes to the side that fielded eight debutants last week.

